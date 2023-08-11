Citigroup Maintains 23andMe Holding Co - (ME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of 23andMe Holding Co - (NASDAQ:ME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 200.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 23andMe Holding Co - is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 200.98% from its latest reported closing price of 1.52.

The projected annual revenue for 23andMe Holding Co - is 297MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in 23andMe Holding Co -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ME is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 134,292K shares. The put/call ratio of ME is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NewView Capital Partners I holds 19,456K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital holds 10,243K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,502K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,159K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ME by 3.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,630K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,022K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ME by 3.10% over the last quarter.

23andMe Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

23andMe, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the company’s mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple FDA clearances for genetic health reports. The company has created the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with 80% of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases. The platform also powers the 23andMe Therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas.

