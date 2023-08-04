Citigroup Maintains 10x Genomics Inc - (TXG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of 10x Genomics Inc - (NASDAQ:TXG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics Inc - is 59.81. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.26% from its latest reported closing price of 58.49.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.28%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 106,198K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,504K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 65.35% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,738K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 55.62% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,114K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,076K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 52.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 192.71% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 3,005K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

