Citigroup looking to reduce Russia exposure -CFO

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is looking to reduce its nearly $10 billion exposure to Russian assets using hedging and other strategies, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said at the bank's investor day on Wednesday.

The bank on Monday detailed exposures to Russia that had not previously been communicated, meaning its overall exposure was much higher than analysts and investors had understood it to be.

"We've been managing that exposure very proactively to bring that number down," said Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason. "We've been working very closely with our risk management to run various scenarios as to what that exposure could mean under different stress scenarios."

The bank is attempting to sell its Russian consumer business. The only publicly named buyer had been Russian state bank VTB Bank VTBR.MM, which is the subject of U.S. sanctions.

Chief Executive Jane Fraser said it was "too early to tell" how that sale process will be affected.

The bank also said it had been helping those among its 200 staff in Ukraine who want to leave that country to do so, sending pay in advance and providing other assistance.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski)

