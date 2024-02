Feb 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by about 6% to $26 million for 2023, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

