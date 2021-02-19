Citigroup lets Texas staff shelter in offices from cold snap

Adds details from LinkedIn post, background

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's C.N employees in Texas can take shelter in the company's offices, a company executive said on Friday, as the U.S. state battles a severe winter storm that caused blackouts and disrupted water services.

"For our colleagues in Texas without power for days, our buildings continue to be available for those who need support," Sara Wechter, Citi's head of human resources, said in a LinkedIn post.

The lender has more than 10,000 employees in Texas, according to its website.

The historic winter storm in Texas caused five days of blackouts before the state's embattled power grid finally sprang back to life.

Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the severe weather, with health officials also saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments around Texas could be delayed.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

