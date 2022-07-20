Markets
C

Citigroup Launches Citi Commercial Bank In Canada

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) said on Wednesday that it has launched Citi Commercial Bank or CCB in Canada as part of its international expansion strategy.

CCB provides Citi's institutional solutions to rapidly expanding mid-size corporate companies around the globe.

Raymond Gatcliffe, Head of CCB North America, said: "Around the world, medium-sized companies are quickly outgrowing the capabilities of local and regional banks. We are pleased to be able to offer these clients the same capabilities that we offer the world's largest companies, customized to their specific needs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular