Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Zoetis (ZTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.07% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zoetis is $150.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.07% from its latest reported closing price of $121.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Zoetis is 9,802MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis. This is an decrease of 993 owner(s) or 36.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTS is 0.21%, an increase of 40.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 435,014K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 24,069K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 99.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 3.54% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 15,893K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,395K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,541K shares , representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 83.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,328K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,138K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,837K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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