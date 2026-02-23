Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Yuanbao Inc. - Depositary Receipt (YB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Yuanbao Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:YB) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yuanbao Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YB is 0.17%, an increase of 102.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 3,354K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,035K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franchise GP holds 67K shares.

Franchise Capital holds 67K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 54K shares.

Barclays holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 40.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YB by 92.67% over the last quarter.

