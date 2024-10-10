Citigroup Initiates Coverage of XPO (XPO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of XPO (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.76% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPO is $133.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from its latest reported closing price of $109.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 7,911MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.34%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 137,190K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 11,425K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,675K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,975K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 9.27% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,394K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 21.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 12.41% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,280K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,133K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,588K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 12.46% over the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.