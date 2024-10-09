Citigroup Initiates Coverage of XPO (LSE:0M1O) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of XPO (LSE:0M1O) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPO is 132.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.01 GBX to a high of 166.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.45% from its latest reported closing price of 104.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 7,931MM, a decrease of 1.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,016 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M1O is 0.34%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 137,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 11,425K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,675K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,975K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 9.27% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,394K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 21.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 12.41% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,280K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,133K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,588K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 12.46% over the last quarter.

