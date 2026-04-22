Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Whirlpool (WHR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.55% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $76.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from its latest reported closing price of $56.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is 19,913MM, an increase of 28.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is an decrease of 361 owner(s) or 41.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.09%, an increase of 27.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.40% to 55,312K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Appaloosa holds 3,910K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing a decrease of 40.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,816K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310K shares , representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,429K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,391K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,279K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 9.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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