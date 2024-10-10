Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Werner Enterprises (WERN) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $38.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $36.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,507MM, an increase of 10.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.16%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 74,123K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,694K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares , representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 47.20% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,589K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing a decrease of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 3,168K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 14.63% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,645K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

