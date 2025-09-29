Citigroup Initiates Coverage of WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt (WRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:WRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.33% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $15.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 48.33% from its latest reported closing price of $10.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 97.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRD is 0.33%, an increase of 267.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 158.22% to 26,620K shares. The put/call ratio of WRD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robert Bosch holds 4,115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,976K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 47.15% over the last quarter.

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 2,809K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,945K shares.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,866K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 84.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 621.02% over the last quarter.

