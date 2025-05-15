Citigroup Initiates Coverage of WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of WEBTOON Entertainment (NasdaqGS:WBTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.01% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for WEBTOON Entertainment is $15.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 89.01% from its latest reported closing price of $8.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEBTOON Entertainment. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 19.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBTN is 0.04%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 50,144K shares. The put/call ratio of WBTN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 31,432K shares representing 24.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,654K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares , representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 90.42% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,278K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 56.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 48.94% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,141K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,135K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing a decrease of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 74.73% over the last quarter.

