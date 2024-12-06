Citigroup Initiates Coverage of VTEX (VTEX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.79% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for VTEX is $11.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 70.79% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is 259MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 1.19%, an increase of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.68% to 58,143K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 25.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 5,649K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 5,348K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,293K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 72.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 199.14% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 2,994K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.