Citigroup Initiates Coverage of VSE (VSEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of VSE (NasdaqGS:VSEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.36% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for VSE is $211.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.42 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.36% from its latest reported closing price of $169.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VSE is 1,244MM, a decrease of 6.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.28%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 29,522K shares. The put/call ratio of VSEC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,513K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 18.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,615K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,176K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing a decrease of 40.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 15.53% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 879K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 865K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.