Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Voyager Technologies (VOYG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.98% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Voyager Technologies is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 87.98% from its latest reported closing price of $22.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Voyager Technologies is 236MM, an increase of 42.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYG is 0.30%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.42% to 29,487K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYG is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 3,906K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,418K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares , representing an increase of 46.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 54.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,018K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 1,055K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,033K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 48.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 64.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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