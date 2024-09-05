Citigroup Initiates Coverage of VNET Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (VNET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of VNET Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:VNET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for VNET Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $3.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.07 to a high of $7.02. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VNET Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 9,345MM, an increase of 21.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in VNET Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNET is 0.10%, an increase of 18.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 73,608K shares. The put/call ratio of VNET is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 16,050K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,423K shares , representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,402K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 5,605K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors holds 5,446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,460K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 3,404K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VNET Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

