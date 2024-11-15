Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:VRTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:VRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.50%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 306,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,811K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 21,788K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,002K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,157K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 9.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,128K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.