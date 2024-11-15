Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $523.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of $483.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 10,421MM, a decrease of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.50%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 306,297K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,811K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 21,788K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,002K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,157K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 9.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,128K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

