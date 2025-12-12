Citigroup Initiates Coverage of V2X (VVX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for V2X is $65.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.96% from its latest reported closing price of $54.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 5,035MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.32%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 35,746K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 8,467K shares representing 26.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,167K shares , representing a decrease of 43.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 890K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 67.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 249.45% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 822K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 28.00% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 813K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 804K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 89.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 53.85% over the last quarter.

