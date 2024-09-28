Citigroup Initiates Coverage of USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (USAC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:USAC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $26.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $22.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 822MM, a decrease of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAC is 0.35%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.31% to 69,750K shares. The put/call ratio of USAC is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 12,429K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares , representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,091K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,288K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 92.41% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 10,057K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,874K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 5.40% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 9,027K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,421K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,911K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing an increase of 86.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 3.90% over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation's largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.