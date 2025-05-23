Citigroup Initiates Coverage of US Foods Holding (USFD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.34% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is $80.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.24 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from its latest reported closing price of $75.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is 38,886MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,181 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.40%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 295,966K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 16,457K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares , representing an increase of 22.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 48.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,836K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,568K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,072K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 37.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,561K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,546K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares , representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 88.84% over the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

