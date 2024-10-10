Citigroup Initiates Coverage of United Parcel Service (UPS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service is $147.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of $133.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service is 103,068MM, an increase of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.44%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 592,861K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,735K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,936K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,051K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 20,607K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,091K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,138K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 86.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,720K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 10.48% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

