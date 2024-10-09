Citigroup Initiates Coverage of United Parcel Service (SNSE:UPS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of United Parcel Service (SNSE:UPS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.44%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 593,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,735K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,936K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,051K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 20,607K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,091K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,138K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 86.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,720K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 10.48% over the last quarter.

