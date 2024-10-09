Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Union Pacific (LSE:0R2E) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Union Pacific (LSE:0R2E) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.13% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 268.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 217.14 GBX to a high of 305.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.13% from its latest reported closing price of 237.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 26,250MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2E is 0.49%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 558,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,275K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 10.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,659K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,367K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,285K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,144K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 79.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,631K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,223K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 52.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,596K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,742K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2E by 7.73% over the last quarter.

