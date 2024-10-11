Citigroup Initiates Coverage of UMB Financial (UMBF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $119.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $105.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,608MM, an increase of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.21%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.92% to 57,773K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 4,700K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,600K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 32.21% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,195K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 9,956.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,999K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,955K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.80% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

