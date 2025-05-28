Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Tripadvisor (TRIP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Tripadvisor (NasdaqGS:TRIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.46% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is $17.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from its latest reported closing price of $14.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 2,066MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.14%, an increase of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 147,809K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7,370K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 82.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,802K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,635K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares , representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 76.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,486K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,713K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 1.94% over the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

