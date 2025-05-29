Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Tripadvisor (LSE:0QZS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Tripadvisor (LSE:0QZS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is 17.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.23 GBX to a high of 25.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of 14.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 2,083MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZS is 0.14%, an increase of 31.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.77% to 147,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7,370K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 82.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,802K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,635K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares , representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 76.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,486K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,713K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 1.94% over the last quarter.

