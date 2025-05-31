Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Tripadvisor (BMV:TRIP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Tripadvisor (BMV:TRIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7,370K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 82.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,802K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,635K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares , representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 76.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,486K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,713K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 1.94% over the last quarter.

