Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.73% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $0.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.07 to a high of $0.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.73% from its latest reported closing price of $26.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 441,656MM, a decrease of 20.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 265.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGS is 0.30%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.98% to 6,585K shares. The put/call ratio of TGS is 7.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TT International Asset Management holds 1,191K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 71.89% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 5.78% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 871K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing a decrease of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 52.00% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 628K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur is the largest natural gas extractor in Argentina. The company was established in 1992, after the privatization of Gas del Estado, the state owned company that maintained the pipelines.

