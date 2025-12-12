Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Textron (TXT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Textron (NYSE:TXT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Textron is $92.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.04 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $86.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 14,782MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.16%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 186,899K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,271K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,130K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 0.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,210K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,527K shares , representing a decrease of 40.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,258K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,191K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,787K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 0.30% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,471K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.