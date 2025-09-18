Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt (TLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TLX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.02%, an increase of 64.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 858.72% to 457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pier Capital holds 189K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 60K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 35K shares.

Private Advisor Group holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 59.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 111.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.