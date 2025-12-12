Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Teledyne Technologies (TDY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is $630.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $578.83 to a high of $677.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from its latest reported closing price of $518.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is 6,070MM, an increase of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.27%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 52,184K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,283K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,782K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,683K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 1,681K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 23.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 6.55% over the last quarter.

