Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Sysco (XTRA:SYY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Sysco (XTRA:SYY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sysco is 71,82 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 64,29 € to a high of 81,69 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of 64,38 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sysco is 82,690MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.30%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 510,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 17,071K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,908K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 90.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,408K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,578K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 15,200K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,184K shares , representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 49.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,121K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,991K shares , representing an increase of 36.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 63.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,297K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,880K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

