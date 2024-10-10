Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock (SNV.PRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SNV.PRD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV.PRD is 0.57%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 2,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 785K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV.PRD by 6.47% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 192K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 188K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 188K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 173K shares. No change in the last quarter.

