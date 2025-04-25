Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Super Micro Computer (WBAG:SMC2) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Super Micro Computer (WBAG:SMC2) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 405 owner(s) or 45.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMC2 is 0.13%, an increase of 61.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 707.67% to 332,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,538K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 89.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMC2 by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,633K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 90.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMC2 by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,847K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,693K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMC2 by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 8,867K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

