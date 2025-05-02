Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GPCR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $81.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 201.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 51MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.25%, an increase of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 75,350K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,786K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,770K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 35.26% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 33.92% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,249K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,160K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 76.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,537K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 38.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.