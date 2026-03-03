Stocks
Citigroup Initiates Coverage of SpyGlass Pharma (SGP) with Buy Recommendation

March 03, 2026 — 07:03 pm EST

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of SpyGlass Pharma (NasdaqGS:SGP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpyGlass Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGP is 0.00%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

