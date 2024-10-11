Citigroup Initiates Coverage of SouthState (SSB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of SouthState (NYSE:SSB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for SouthState is $108.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.13 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from its latest reported closing price of $95.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState is 1,910MM, an increase of 17.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.28%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 85,054K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,531K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,802K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 39.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,393K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,370K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,939K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 85.63% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

