Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.62% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 120.62% from its latest reported closing price of $21.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 15.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.23%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.35% to 46,803K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,629K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,025K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 73.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 233.83% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,416K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares , representing a decrease of 69.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 39.90% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,346K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 1.93% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.