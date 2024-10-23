Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Smurfit Westrock (SW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.24% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Smurfit Westrock is $58.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.98. The average price target represents an increase of 32.24% from its latest reported closing price of $44.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smurfit Westrock. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 14,400.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SW is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 2,296K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Vontobel Holding holds 1,271K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,153K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 802K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 687K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

