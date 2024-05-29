Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Sage Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SAGE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.03% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sage Therapeutics is 22.31. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.03% from its latest reported closing price of 11.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Therapeutics is 209MM, an increase of 129.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGE is 0.07%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 61,596K shares. The put/call ratio of SAGE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,481K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares , representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,752K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,466K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares , representing an increase of 21.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,305K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,269K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.