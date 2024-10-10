Citigroup Initiates Coverage of RXO (RXO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.97% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for RXO is $28.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.97% from its latest reported closing price of $27.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,941MM, an increase of 30.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.22%, an increase of 18.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 131,929K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 17,786K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,100K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 17,311K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,589K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 58.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,601K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,932K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 19.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,659K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,279K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 90.34% over the last quarter.

