Citigroup Initiates Coverage of RPM International (LSE:0A62) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of RPM International (LSE:0A62) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,365 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A62 is 0.22%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 130,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,761K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,994K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 5.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,192K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,078K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 1.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,208K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,132K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 48.78% over the last quarter.

