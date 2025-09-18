Citigroup Initiates Coverage of ResMed (RMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for ResMed is $295.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $271.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed is 4,804MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,689 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.23%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 103,379K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,046K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 90.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,714K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,215K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,161K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,236K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.62% over the last quarter.

