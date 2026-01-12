Citigroup Initiates Coverage of RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (RELX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RELX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.89% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt is $55.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.62 to a high of $74.36. The average price target represents an increase of 27.89% from its latest reported closing price of $43.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt is 10,366MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.18%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 85,817K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,398K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,397K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,947K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 79.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,752K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,861K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.