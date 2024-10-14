Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Regal Rexnord (RRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.13% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord is $200.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.13% from its latest reported closing price of $171.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regal Rexnord is 5,548MM, a decrease of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.31%, an increase of 259.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 83,887K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,774K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,600K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 24.08% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,297K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,185K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 3,182K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,826K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing a decrease of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 32.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,095K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Regal Rexnord Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet. Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

