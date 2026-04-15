Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Phibro Animal Health (NasdaqGM:PAHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.65% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.65% from its latest reported closing price of $59.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Phibro Animal Health is 1,066MM, a decrease of 27.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health. This is an decrease of 254 owner(s) or 52.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.06%, an increase of 47.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.67% to 19,014K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 703K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 641K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 97.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 3,836.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 569K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 545K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 444K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 15.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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