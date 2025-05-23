Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Performance Food Group (PFGC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.93% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is $101.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.19 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.93% from its latest reported closing price of $84.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is 64,876MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGC is 0.40%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 194,639K shares. The put/call ratio of PFGC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,054K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,878K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.05% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,042K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,229K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,188K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 28.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,057K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

